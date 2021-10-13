Don’t let chance to address Facebook slip away

Facebook’s critics have long argued that the social media giant is bad for consumers, bad for children and bad for the country — a serial abuser of its users’ privacy, an amplifier of misinformation and a much-too-handy tool for turning Americans against one another.

It turns out they were right, and Facebook knew it.

Last week, the company’s record caught up with it in the person of Frances Haugen, the whistleblower who testified before a Senate committee after delivering damning company documents to the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Wall Street Journal.