Don’t let chance to address Facebook slip away

Congress has bipartisan support to make the social media giant safer. That's a small window of opportunity

October 13, 2021 - 8:26 AM

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen testifies during a hearing titled "Protecting Kids Online: Testimony from a Facebook Whistleblower" on Oct. 5. Haugen left Facebook in May and provided internal company documents about Facebook that allege Facebook consistently chooses profit over safety. (Drew Angerer/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM/TNS)

Facebook’s critics have long argued that the social media giant is bad for consumers, bad for children and bad for the country — a serial abuser of its users’ privacy, an amplifier of misinformation and a much-too-handy tool for turning Americans against one another. 

It turns out they were right, and Facebook knew it.

Last week, the company’s record caught up with it in the person of Frances Haugen, the whistleblower who testified before a Senate committee after delivering damning company documents to the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Wall Street Journal. 

