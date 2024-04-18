Don’t let your love of live music wreck your hearing

One night not long ago, I went to hear a good band at a local bar. I couldn’t stay past five songs.

The volume was deafening, and I mean that literally — as in “if I stay here for more than 15 minutes without earplugs, I might cause permanent damage to my hearing.” I know this because the sound meter on my phone showed sustained levels of 100 decibels, with a peak of 110. That’s enough to damage the delicate hair cells in the inner ear. And this was not an especially loud band. It was typical of local bar band with singer, keyboard, drums, bass and guitar.

Not so long ago, that bar I saw the band in would have been filled with smoke. No longer. A generation or two ago, many in attendance might have thought little of driving home without their seat belts on, or even under the influence of alcohol. Thankfully, today such deeply dangerous behaviors are far less common.