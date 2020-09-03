Economic snapshot helps point way forward

From the left and right, politicians are spouting suspect information about how great things are economically, or about what a frightful state we’re in. As usual, the truth is more likely found in metrics than rhetoric, so here are some figures to help understand how Kansas and its workers are faring this Labor Day.

Julie Doll –

A Kansas contributor

Jobless rate: The Kansas unemployment rate in July was 7.2 percent, up from 3.1 percent in July 2019.

COVID-19 put a lot of people out of work in Kansas and across the country. Just as the pandemic hit some geographic areas hard and at different times, the disease also struck some parts of the economy more severely than others.