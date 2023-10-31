Election committee’s testimony a farce

In late September, the Kansas Legislature’s Special Elections Committee gathered to study election topics such as voting machine integrity, mail ballots, drop boxes and more. The special committee was presented as an educational opportunity for legislators but instead was such an outlandish spectacle that national media dubbed it a “bogus committee on elections.”

The committee explicitly invited only two groups, the Foundation for Government Accountability and the Liberty Lions League, to present. Both believe in debunked election conspiracies that are not based in reality and lobby to make voting less accessible here in Kansas.

The conspiracies spewed at the Statehouse ranged from ballot box stuffing to a fanciful conspiracy involving the organization where I work, Loud Light. Although Loud Light and other Kansas-based groups, such as the League of Women Voters, attended the hearing, there was no chance for us to refute the bizarre allegations because only those invited by Sen. Mike Thompson, the Republican chairman from Shawnee, were allowed to speak. Instead of allowing Kansans the chance to talk about their own state’s elections, the committee chairman cherrypicked information and testimony he wanted legislators to hear, neglecting the constituents that sent them to Topeka in the first place.