 | Tue, Apr 09, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Elkhart: Sense of betrayal runs deep

Local banker accused of stealing $47 million

By

Columnists

April 9, 2024 - 2:46 PM

Elkhart, population 1,812, is the most southwest city in Kansas. KANSAS REFLECTOR/MAX MCCOY

ELKHART — Eight months after a bank failure shook this historic and close-knit community, new details are emerging that indicate just how deeply the bank’s collapse was felt in town.

It’s a story about the theft of $47 million, which authorities allege the bank’s CEO used to cover his losses in an online cryptocurrency scam, but ultimately it’s a tale about trust and money and what happens when an institution that most of us take for granted collapses.

“People need to know what occurred,” Brian Mitchell, a third-generation resident and one of the targets of the scheme, told me. “There was a turning point when the victim became the thief.”

Related
May 24, 2019
May 17, 2019
June 22, 2017
July 22, 2014
Most Popular