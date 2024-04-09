Elkhart: Sense of betrayal runs deep

ELKHART — Eight months after a bank failure shook this historic and close-knit community, new details are emerging that indicate just how deeply the bank’s collapse was felt in town.

It’s a story about the theft of $47 million, which authorities allege the bank’s CEO used to cover his losses in an online cryptocurrency scam, but ultimately it’s a tale about trust and money and what happens when an institution that most of us take for granted collapses.

“People need to know what occurred,” Brian Mitchell, a third-generation resident and one of the targets of the scheme, told me. “There was a turning point when the victim became the thief.”