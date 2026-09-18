Elwood’s experience with bare-knuckle fights revealing

We’ve had a stream of visitors to the Register recently taking advantage of free tickets to this weekend’s circus in Humboldt and its recent music festival, the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson and the Renaissance Festival in Bonner Springs.

We score the tickets by providing the organizers free or discounted advertising. Locals get the tickets by showing us they’ve noticed the promotions on either our website or in the newspaper.

It’s a win/win.

The cherry on top is when they come into the newspaper to claim the tickets.

“I’ve never been to a circus before!” gleefully exclaimed one woman. She must have been this side of 80.

It did our hearts good.

The Humboldt’s Lions club has sponsored the event every other year for the last six years as a fundraiser for its July 4 fireworks show as well as other good deeds.

The club gets a percentage of ticket sales sold before the circus comes to town. In 2024, almost 1,500 attended the circus that had grown to a two-day event due to 2022’s unexpected large crowds.

Though geared for children, the circus is enjoyed by all, said longtime Lions Club member Cole Herder.

“Don’t let the parents and grandparents tell you they don’t enjoy it as much,” said Herder of the circus whose acts include Wendell the Lion, juggling acts and a dog show.

But it’s not bare-knuckle fighting. Which is what Iola Council members are considering.

I’m sorry, but no matter how many people it may bring our way, I can’t get behind an event where men, I presume, go after each other bare-fisted.

Look up any article on bare-knuckle fighting and your stomach turns. Their faces look like they’ve been through a meat tenderizer.

According to the Kansas Athletic Commission, which regulates the sport, fighting bare-fisted is riskier than traditional boxing. Both involve repeated punches to the head and face. Take away the padded gloves and the damage comes faster.

But it’s sanctioned!

Yes, under KAC rules, EMS personnel must be on-site, and the closest hospital notified of the event.