 | Fri, Oct 07, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Europeans refuse to kowtow to Putin’s warmongering

With energy sources in short supply, it will be a long, cold winter in Europe. Their sacrifices for Ukraine are to be admired.

By

Columnists

October 7, 2022 - 4:11 PM

A Ukrainian national flag is displayed in front of a destroyed house near Izyum, eastern Ukraine, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

As winter looms, I am in awe of Europe’s resolution to stand firm against the tyranny of Russia’s Vladimir Putin as he weaponizes his country’s oil and natural gas supplies against those who protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Yes, the danger of a severe economic retrenchment across Europe is great, leaders reckon, but pales in comparison to Putin’s existential threat to democracy, human rights and freedom.

That was the take from a meeting in Prague on Thursday where the leaders of 44 European countries, including the European Union’s 27 members and those aspiring to join.

Related
March 14, 2022
February 22, 2022
February 18, 2022
December 21, 2021
Most Popular