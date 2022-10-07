Europeans refuse to kowtow to Putin’s warmongering

As winter looms, I am in awe of Europe’s resolution to stand firm against the tyranny of Russia’s Vladimir Putin as he weaponizes his country’s oil and natural gas supplies against those who protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Yes, the danger of a severe economic retrenchment across Europe is great, leaders reckon, but pales in comparison to Putin’s existential threat to democracy, human rights and freedom.

That was the take from a meeting in Prague on Thursday where the leaders of 44 European countries, including the European Union’s 27 members and those aspiring to join.