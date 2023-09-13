Fans content to look the other way

Maybe the beginning of a new football season isn’t the best time to consider the damage that football does to players’ bodies. In fact, if you’d rather not think about it, turn the page. Otherwise, consider this:

The American football player’s stock-in-trade is his body, and every game demands that players be willing to sacrifice a part — great or small — of their physical and mental capital. Football is an inherently violent sport; those unwilling to risk their health won’t last long in the modern game.

In short, football’s violence consumes its players. And just as players must be willing to sacrifice themselves for the game, so its many fans must be willing to sacrifice the players who make the game possible.