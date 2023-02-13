Flat tax would set back the progress of Kansas’ economy

Gov. Kelly’s plan calls for the immediate elimination of the state’s sales tax on food, diapers and feminine hygiene products. It would create an annual sales tax holiday for school supplies and cut taxes on Social Security for retirees. It does all of this without breaking the bank or taking our state back to the economic catastrophe from the previous administration that we’ve just recovered from. And, most important, it is fair — providing relief for every Kansan.

The “Axing Your Taxes” plan would save Kansas families — not just those at the top — $500 million over the next three years, all while balancing the budget and making our state’s economy more equitable.

Meanwhile, the Republican proposal for a flat tax — a single tax rate applied to every taxpayer regardless of income — would be Robin Hood in reverse, cutting taxes for the rich while increasing taxes on middle- and lower-income taxpayers. The Kansas Department of Revenue estimates the proposal — H.B. 2061 — would cost the state more than $1.5 billion in lost revenue once implemented. That is nearly double the cost of Sam Brownback’s disastrous “tax experiment” that tanked our economy, left our schools underfunded and prevented the state from funding essential programs.