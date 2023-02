The Walnut Valley Festival is on the ropes and it’s up to us to save it.

I talked this week to Bart Redford, executive director of the Walnut Valley Association, and here’s how he puts it: “We’re definitely having this year’s festival and then we’ll just have to see where we’re at after that.”

The music festival that draws thousands to Winfield every year is tapping financial reserves to stay in business, and that can’t continue forever, he said.