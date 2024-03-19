 | Tue, Mar 19, 2024
Germans thought they were immune to nationalism after confronting their Nazi past. They were wrong

If an election were held today, the far-right Alternative for Germany party would be the second largest voting bloc

March 19, 2024 - 2:40 PM

A sign reads “Never again 1933” in reference to the year the Nazis came to power at a gathering protesting the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD party, and right-wing extremism in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Jan. 20, 2024. Millions of Germans have joined rallies and even held weekly vigils in their neighborhoods to express their frustration with growing support for far-right populism at the ballot box. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

BERLIN (AP) — When Sabine Thonke joined a recent demonstration in Berlin against Germany’s far-right party, it was the first time in years she felt hopeful that the growing power of the extremists in her country could be stopped.

Thonke, 59, had been following the rise of the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, with unease. But when she heard about a plan to deport millions of people, she felt called to action.

“I never thought such inhuman ideas would be gaining popularity in Germany again. I thought we had learned the lessons from our past,” Thonke said.

