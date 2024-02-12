 | Mon, Feb 12, 2024
Grounds for impeachment

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach coerces school districts
to “out” LGBTQ students

February 12, 2024

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is threatening to use non-existent state laws against school districts if they don't “out” LGBTQ+ students. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

If the law doesn’t give you what you want, try intimidation. 

That’s the reprehensible tactic that our state’s biggest schoolyard bully, Attorney General Kris Kobach, is using in a dangerous attack on transgender children for fun and political profit (his own). 

From his elected perch as the “state’s top law-enforcement official,” Kobach sent legal-sounding threatening letters to six Kansas school districts targeted by a D.C.-area pressure group with ties to the Koch Industries political machine. 

