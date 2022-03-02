Here are five issues Kansans need to follow

The Kansas Legislature has returned! You’d be forgiven for not knowing it was gone in the first place, but the House and Senate took most of a week off after turnaround. That’s the (largely hypothetical) date when each chamber finishes work on its bills and sends the legislation to the other chamber. So what should you be paying attention to over the next few weeks? Here are my five picks.

Education bills

Both chambers have been working on “parents’ bill of rights” legislation, which would impose various transparency measures on schools, setting the stage for clashes over controversial library books and lesson plans. This is the logical outcome after fact-free hysteria on the right over critical race theory and diversity education.