These days, we look back on McCarthyism and the Red Scare of the 1950s and wonder: Why did so many good people just stand by as Sen. Joseph McCarthy wrecked so many innocent people’s careers and lives to score political points?

The best answer to that question is another question: Why are we allowing it in Kansas, in 2023?

Kansas Rep. Steven Howe, R-Salina, tore a page out of Tail-Gunner Joe’s playbook in the latest attack on racial equality in the Sunflower State.