Home Rule on the voting block once again

Kansas is officially a Home Rule state. It has been since 1961, when an amendment to the Kansas state constitution officially declared that Kansas cities are “empowered to determine their local affairs…except when” such actions are “limited or prohibited” by an act of the state legislature. That’s an important acknowledgement of local democracy — or at least potentially so.

In my observation over the years, though, our elected representatives in Topeka tend to pay far more attention to the “except when” clause, thus leading the principle of Home Rule to be observed more often in the breach than in fact.

That’s not unusual, unfortunately. If you research which states allow Home Rule, as opposed to those which adopt “Dillon’s Rule” — a 19th-century judicial ruling which stipulated that the residents of cities have no inherent democratic right to rule themselves, and possess the power of local government only so far as states grant it to them — you’ll find that most of those states significantly limit the authority of their cities.