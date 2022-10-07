 | Fri, Oct 07, 2022
Menu Search Log in

How are you voting on the legislative veto, Kansans?

A 'yes' vote will give legislators undue power, upending the state's tradition of checks and balances

By

Columnists

October 7, 2022 - 3:45 PM

Kansans will soon vote on Constitutional Amendment 1 (also called HCR 5014), which creates a “legislative veto.” At stake is an important but dull topic to most — checks and balances.

Civics 101 time.

Legislatures make laws, often using vague language. Governors and the state agencies they direct (the “executive branch”) create concrete rules and regulations to implement those vague laws. Government agencies are the “bureaucracy,” and most government workers (e.g., police, child welfare workers, food inspectors, teachers, or soldiers) are “bureaucrats.”

Related
April 4, 2022
March 29, 2022
October 1, 2019
June 10, 2019
Most Popular