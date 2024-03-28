How our daughter survived cardiac arrest

July 26, 2023, is a day I will never forget.

It’s the day my daughter, Reagan, went into cardiac arrest at the Sunflower State Games at Washburn University. During the game, Reagan came out of the game to catch her breath. She sat down, then fell to the floor. She was unresponsive and turning blue.

Several heroic people leapt into action. They called 911, began CPR and ran to get an automated external defibrillator (AED). She received two full cycles of compressions, and one shock was delivered. After a terrifying four minutes, Reagan began breathing.

Reagan was airlifted to the hospital where she spent seven days in the cardiac ICU. After many tests, the doctors diagnosed Reagan with catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia, an inherited cardiac condition that causes sudden rhythm disturbances, called arrhythmias, in otherwise healthy children. Often, there are no signs of heart problems until cardiac arrest.