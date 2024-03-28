 | Thu, Mar 28, 2024
How our daughter survived cardiac arrest

Reagan survived because people knew what to do, but that is not always the case.

Cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death among adults in the United States, and the chance of survival increases dramatically when a nearby person can immediately call 911 and begin CPR. (Dreamstime/TNS)

July 26, 2023, is a day I will never forget.

It’s the day my daughter, Reagan, went into cardiac arrest at the Sunflower State Games at Washburn University. During the game, Reagan came out of the game to catch her breath. She sat down, then fell to the floor. She was unresponsive and turning blue.

Several heroic people leapt into action. They called 911, began CPR and ran to get an automated external defibrillator (AED). She received two full cycles of compressions, and one shock was delivered. After a terrifying four minutes, Reagan began breathing.

Reagan was airlifted to the hospital where she spent seven days in the cardiac ICU. After many tests, the doctors diagnosed Reagan with catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia, an inherited cardiac condition that causes sudden rhythm disturbances, called arrhythmias, in otherwise healthy children. Often, there are no signs of heart problems until cardiac arrest.

