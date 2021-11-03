“I’ll be back,” I told my family. Though I didn’t believe it.

In 1989, when I was 4 years old, I arrived in the United States, along with my mother and brother. After spending the first seven months of my childhood in U.S. detention, I lived undocumented for the next two decades.

Then, on a cold morning in March 2009, a group of ICE officers came to my home. “Don’t worry, I just have to go with them for a while, but I’ll be back,” I told my family, including my wife and our 2-year-old son. I didn’t believe it, but those were the only words I could mumble while trying to remain calm as our world was falling away from underneath our feet.

My biggest fear was playing out in real time: I was being separated from my loved ones.