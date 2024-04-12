Inherent dangers of breeding dogs

Lawmakers around the world are proposing legislation that would spare dogs “torture breeding” — reckless practices that intentionally produce deformities such as dangerously flattened faces or abnormally elongated spines. Germany began cracking down on torture breeding back in 1986, and a new bill would strengthen the country’s existing regulations. Austria, the Netherlands, Norway and Switzerland have enacted similar laws — for good reason.

Dachshunds, whom Germany’s most recent proposal aims to help, have been selectively bred to have “skeletal anomalies.” Their lengthened spines and stubby legs often cause herniated discs and other painful back and joint problems that may require surgery and can even be fatal. These dogs may endure chronic pain their whole lives for nothing more than human whims about how they should look. And because dogs are stoic and often hide signs of pain or discomfort, their guardians may not even be aware of their suffering.

But dachshunds are far from alone. Bred for appearance without concern for their health, most, if not all, “purebred” dogs are predisposed to a number of medical issues. German shepherds and golden retrievers are prone to epilepsy and hip and elbow dysplasia. Studies have estimated that more than 90% of Cavalier King Charles spaniels have syringomyelia, an agonizingly painful condition in which their skulls are too small for their brains, forcing brain tissue to protrude through the base of the skull. French bulldogs, English bulldogs, pugs, Boston terriers, boxers and other flat-faced breeds are afflicted with brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome, meaning that these dogs struggle just to breathe.