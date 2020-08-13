Menu Search Log in

Kamala is now the Democratic mainstream

Her selection tells us a lot about the Democratic Party. The big energy ever since November 2016 has been from women. 

By

Columnists

August 13, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Kamala Harris, D-Calif., walks through the Senate subway while speaking with reporters in the Capitol. Photo by (Bill Clark/Congressional Quarterly/Newscom/Zuma Press/TNS)

On the one hand, Joe Biden — who is running as the candidate who promises to make the presidency boring again — made the most obvious — that is, boring — selection for his running mate on the Democratic ticket.

California’s Kamala Harris was the logical choice all along — a nationally known senator from a big state who had run for president and acquitted herself well, even though she dropped out early. That speaks well of Biden. Logical selections are the ones that have performed well over time.

On the other hand? The fact that Harris — who is Black and South Asian — was the safe choice based on normal criteria is, let’s not forget, astonishing. She’s only the second Black woman in the Senate (after Carol Moseley Braun) and the first ever female senator of South Asian ancestry.

Related
August 13, 2020
August 12, 2020
June 19, 2020
June 1, 2020
Trending