Kansas ‘flat tax’ plan is rerun of previously failed ‘tax experiment

As professionals who have worked in the world of private and public finance for several decades, we are proud of the work that has been done by the state of Kansas over the past six years to get back on track after years of fiscal mismanagement.

If you don’t believe us, just look to the authority on the subject: Credit rating agency S&P recently upgraded Kansas’ credit outlook after four rating and outlook downgrades during the Sam Brownback administration. These changes aren’t made lightly.

It has taken the state six years to get to the point where we are potentially in line for a credit rating upgrade, which could save us millions of dollars in the long term, but only if we stay on track and recommit to the sound fiscal policies that got us here.