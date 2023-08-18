Kansas law should have prevented raid on Marion’s paper

By now, you’ve likely read or heard about the police raid on the Marion County Record this past Friday. It’s all over the news, here in Kansas, across the nation and even internationally.

I’ve just retired from a 50-year career in the newspaper industry, spent as a reporter, editor and publisher at five daily newspapers in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota, and capped off by 14 years as executive director of the Kansas Press Association.

Nothing I’ve experienced in those five decades even closely parallels what happened last week in Marion. While the newspaper’s equipment was rightfully returned on Wednesday, I am absolutely dumbfounded by what transpired there.