Kansas legislators fan culture wars

As I watched Kansas senators debate Senate Bill 484 on Monday, a sinking feeling grew in my gut. This is what it feels like, I remembered, to have your identity politicized. This is what it’s like to have politicians use your life as kindling for a culture war fire.

The bill at question, which later passed 27-12, bars transgender Kansas girls from participating in team sports that match their identity. It’s a harsh blast of hatred from Sen. Renee Erickson, directed at those with less power and standing than her. It’s also taken from the same playbook that Republicans used in the aftermath of 2003’s U.S. Supreme Court decision in Lawrence v. Texas.

Back then, the argument was over same-sex marriage. If two men or two women were able to be married legally, the argument went, our entire society would begin a slide down the slippery slope to ruin. State after state passed constitutional amendments banning gay marriage. Kansas passed its ban in 2005, with 69% of the state’s voters in favor.