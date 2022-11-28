Kansas legislators ignore citizens when it comes to legalizing marijuana

Voters in neighboring Missouri just legalized recreational marijuana. Meanwhile, Kansas remains in the minority of states where neither medical nor recreational marijuana are allowed.

It’s a symptom of dysfunctional democracy in Kansas that legislators haven’t updated our marijuana laws. Polling for years has shown that Kansans support legalizing and taxing recreational marijuana. Yes, recreational. Not just medical.

For example, the 2022 Fox News Voter Analysis survey showed that 63 percent of Kansas voters supported “legalizing the recreational use of marijuana nationwide,” including almost one-third of Kansans voting Republican for governor. It’s not just Democratic voters.