 | Tue, Jan 31, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Kansas legislators ignore people’s will


The first Kansas abortion bill of 2023: It’s everything we voted not to do and then some, including making any form of abortion a Level I person felony, on the same level with capital murder, terrorism or using weapons of mass destruction.

By

Columnists

January 31, 2023 - 4:17 PM

Photo by Daniel Caudill / Kansas News Service / kcur.org

The Kansas Legislature now has its first abortion bill on the docket of the post-Roe v. Wade era — and the first since Kansans voted to protect abortion rights by defeating the “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment. It’s become fashionable these days to call things “extremist” when they’re really not. 

House Bill 2181 truly earns that label. This bill would put women’s constitutional rights through the shredder, more than once — along with striking at the very heart of the American constitutional form of government.

The bill would ban abortion in virtually all cases, except to remove an already dead fetus. 

Related
December 8, 2021
January 29, 2021
January 31, 2020
January 30, 2020
Most Popular