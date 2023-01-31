Kansas legislators ignore people’s will

The Kansas Legislature now has its first abortion bill on the docket of the post-Roe v. Wade era — and the first since Kansans voted to protect abortion rights by defeating the “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment. It’s become fashionable these days to call things “extremist” when they’re really not.

House Bill 2181 truly earns that label. This bill would put women’s constitutional rights through the shredder, more than once — along with striking at the very heart of the American constitutional form of government.

The bill would ban abortion in virtually all cases, except to remove an already dead fetus.