Kansas politics increasingly toxic, choking chances for democracy

I retired this year after 23 years in the Kansas Statehouse advocating for schools. I thought I would work longer, but the Statehouse is a toxic environment. It is an unhealthy place to work for anyone who cares about the lives of working Kansans.

Legislative leadership is disdainful of working people, of anyone who won’t toe their line of intolerance and hate. The redistricting battle is a perfect example. People in “blue” areas like Douglas and Wyandotte counties must be marginalized before their blue contagion spreads.

Right now, Democrats can just manage to hold one seat in Congress. The GOP fears that someday another Democrat could be elected. The GOP believes that they, as a legislative majority, should get to pick their voters. Voters do not, in this world view, have a right to pick their representatives. And so the two blue areas must be split up so that there is no chance they would have someone with their values in Congress.