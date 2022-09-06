Kansas Republicans put extremism before taxpayers’ needs

When I was governor of Kansas for much of the 1980s, both sides of the aisle focused on the success of our state.

Sure, we had disagreements on how to attain success. But at the end of each day, I had no doubt our public servants were rooting for Kansans.

No longer do I have such confidence. I’m vastly disappointed in members of the current Republican Party in our state and their submission to extremism. They don’t recognize their positions as an honor and privilege to serve. In fact, I don’t believe the word “service” is even in their vernacular.