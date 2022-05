In February, United WE released a report highlighting the growing gender inequalities in our state, particularly in healthcare.

Last week, state lawmakers made a small step towards progress on this issue.

The newest budget funds an extension to KanCare, the state’s Medicaid program, for postpartum health coverage. KanCare’s postpartum coverage was extended from 60 days to 12 months. Previously, there had been a temporary expansion of coverage under federal COVID policy.