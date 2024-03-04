KC Chief rally shooters could claim self-defense

On Valentine’s Day, as fans celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory, shots rang out near Union Station. In the span of minutes, 39 people — many of them children — were wounded. And one, beloved local DJ Elizabeth Galvan, lay dead.

But unlike many public shootings, where law enforcement struggles to find a motive, we know the cause of this tragic incident. It was the result of an altercation between two young men, who have both claimed that they acted in legitimate self-defense, in accordance with Missouri’s “stand your ground” law, also known as the “castle doctrine.”

In 2016, the state amended its use of force laws, removing the duty to retreat before defending oneself, at home or in public. It’s possible, if not likely, that the accused shooters’ defense in court will invoke the stand your ground statute.