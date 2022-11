Well of course Kansans decided to elect Laura Kelly to another term as their governor. Yes, it was close — did anybody expect otherwise? — but while this is famously a Republican state, it’s not a reliably conservative state.

There is a difference, even now. We know that because Sunflower State voters overwhelmingly rejected the “Value Them Both” abortion amendment in August.

We know that because Kelly beat conservative Kris Kobach to win the governor’s office in 2018.