Kennedy’s candidacy is scary

With his Kennedy-esque full head of hair, piercing blue eyes and blinding white smile, Robert Kennedy Jr. looks like presidential material. Do not be fooled. He is off his rocker.

It’s a serious sign of something when as many as 20% of registered Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents tell pollsters they support Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Perhaps it’s a sign that their brains have been addled by Wi-Fi radiation coming at them from their cellphones, something Kennedy claims happens all the time.

Or maybe it’s a sign that 5G high-speed transmission towers are warping people’s abilities to think clearly, yet another favorite Kennedy conspiracy theory.

