The lazy days of summer can seem unfathomably long on an empty belly.

For health officials, the three-month break from school is a special concern for families that rely on the schools to provide their children free breakfasts and lunches during the school year.

To help tide families over the summer gap, a new federal program called Summer EBT, or Electronic Benefits Transfer, will allot $40 per child per month to those who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals.