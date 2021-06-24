State officials boost food assistance

TOPEKA — Kansas officials are extending and expanding access to a federal relief program for vulnerable families whose children were without school meals because of the pandemic.

Pandemic EBT program funds for the 2020-21 school year will be issued later this month to families of children that reported missed lunches because of school closures. The child must qualify for free or reduced-price lunch, and the school must have been closed or operated at reduced attendance for at least five consecutive days due to the pandemic.

The program also will be extended to those who attended child care facilities last year. Previously, children younger than 6 did not qualify for this assistance.