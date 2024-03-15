Kansas legislators agree to debate Medicaid expansion; it’s a game-changer

For the first time in four years, Kansas Republicans have agreed to hold legislative hearings on whether to expand Medicaid, the health insurance program for the indigent, elderly and disabled. They are scheduled for Wednesday.

Despite overwhelming public support of KanCare, its more familiar name, Republicans have refused to debate the measure. Their typical lines of defense have been that the joint program between the states and the federal government is tenuous and that states will be left holding the funding bag.

After 10 years, that has not happened. In fact, it’s federal law that Congress meets its obligation.