Missouri legislators to voters: Drop dead

Republicans in the Missouri legislature continue to reject reason, logic, the law, empathy and common sense regarding Medicaid, the federal-state program that provides health insurance for the poor.

The latest chapter in this apparently never-ending tragedy unfolded Thursday, when the House Budget Committee took up a spending bill that would pay for Medicaid expansion.

You’ll recall the state’s voters told lawmakers to expand Medicaid last August. The state’s constitution requires the state to provide Medicaid coverage for eligible Missourians at or below 133% of the poverty level.