Let’s keep Damar Hamlin’s injury out of the culture wars

It says something — and not something good — about the times we live in, as people try to stretch Damar Hamlin’s life-threatening football injury to fit their polarizing political agendas.

If you consume any sort of news or sports at all, then you know about Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo Bills, who suffered an episode of cardiac arrest on the field and national television a week ago, after making a tackle in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Most of the news of the past week has been about his ongoing recovery — he’s awake, alert, regained the ability to breathe on his own and can communicate with the world outside his hospital room. Which is very good news indeed.