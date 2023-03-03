Let’s tackle food insecurity together

I share this statement at every presentation and every meeting I have with partners across the state because here’s what I know: The difference between telling someone from our area this statistic as opposed to someone outside of Southeast Kansas is that SEK residents aren’t surprised. We know we are hungry.

Working for Kansas Appleseed isn’t the first time I noticed a need in the area. In my early twenties, I helped establish a local soup kitchen to serve our community, advocated locally to make utility payments more affordable and volunteered at a local food pantry that helps make lives a little easier every day for Southeast Kansas families. Today, I serve on the board of the local food pantry.

There are countless people just like me working hard in their communities to provide relief to those struggling with food insecurity. But to make this work sustainable we need policy change. We need those with the power, those with the authority to make real, systemic change to take up this cause. And who better to do this than our elected officials?