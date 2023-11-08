Librarians on front lines of healthcare services

Like urban communities across the nation, Kansas City, Mo., has a public health problem. Gun violence is staggeringly high. In 2022, despite a nationwide drop in gun crime, Kansas City suffered its second-deadliest year since records have been kept. We rank in the bottom third of the United States’ urban centers in mental distress. Our rates of physical activity lower still. I see the city’s vital signs up close every day, not because I work in a hospital or health clinic, but because I work in a public library.

Setting aside warm memories from childhood trips to the library, chances are you’ve seen similar things. If you are like most, you still go to your neighborhood branch library — a lot. Despite a significant pandemic drop, there were more than 730 million visits to our nation’s public libraries in 2020. But if on your most recent visit you paid attention to your fellow patrons, you might have noticed considerable evidence of urban trauma.

In our public library system, we see people who are unhoused, unwell and considered unfit. Add the book club member, jobseeker, recent immigrant and after school teen. Those who enter our buildings are in search of something, whether that be information, connection, programming or simply respite.