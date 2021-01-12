Menu Search Log in

Mob violence a stain on our democracy

Kansas Farm Bureau president speaks out against Jan. 6 protests on the U.S. Capitol

Columnists

January 12, 2021 - 9:55 AM

Protesters gather at the door of the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Photo by (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/TNS)

The events that unfolded last week in Washington, D.C., will stain the fabric of our democracy for the rest of our days. The images of insurrection in the Capitol are as much our legacy now as putting a man on the moon. It’s a stark contrast of what happens when we choose to embrace what divides us rather than what unites us.

Richard Felts
Kansas Farm Bureau president

There’s no doubt we all want the same things. We want the satisfaction from a good day’s work. We want a warm bed to sleep in. We all want safety and security for our friends and families. We all want our children to enjoy success greater than our own.

While our opinions differ on the best way to achieve these goals, time and time again reaching consensus and moving forward together has proven to be the most effective option.

