 | Fri, Jun 30, 2023
Morning reflections a rewarding exercise

My grandparents taught me how to appreciate life in the desert. Those lessons are coming in handy these days

June 30, 2023 - 4:09 PM

As a teenager, I idealized my Grandparents Lynn’s desert lifestyle outside of Tucson, Ariz.

Little did I know that in 50 years, southeast Kansas would be its rival. Boy, are we baking.

My grandparents taught me valuable lessons on how to cope with the heat. At sunrise we took morning walks. In the afternoon, Granddad napped while Granny went to the pool for water aerobics with her friends. In the evening we sat in the shade of the veranda to enjoy the breeze even though the temperature was “still warm,” as they  would say.

