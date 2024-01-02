 | Tue, Jan 02, 2024
My life after meth. Coming off a 10-year addiction takes one day at a time

Imagine. You've been busy not sleeping, not eating, not living in real time for a decade. Then one day you stop. How do you live?

When I was on meth, I was busy. Very busy. There was gardening to do, color-coding the closet, taking apart doorknobs, trying to put doorknobs back together and trips to Home Depot at 3 a.m. to look at light fixtures and nails. I had things to do, and whatever I was doing I was very interested in. Until I wasn’t, leaving the bathroom doorknob on the floor and moving on to some other project.

Time on meth is very different from time with no meth.

No more gardening or trips to Home Depot. Everything stops. Imagine. You’ve been busy not sleeping, not eating, not living in real time for a decade. Then one day you stop. How do you live?

