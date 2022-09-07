News flash: Citizens are united; but legislators don’t represent us

According to the most recent data from Pew Research Center, National Election Studies, Gallup, ABC/The Washington Post, CBS/New York Times and CNN polls, only one-fifth of Americans say they trust the federal government to do what is right. The June 12 headline from a NBC News article sums it up: “Americans agree on one thing: DC isn’t getting the job done.”

Thanks to tainted social media, prejudice-laden cable news, biased left- and right-wing think tanks and the disinformation and misinformation provided by politicians and their parties, one can only surmise Americans are greatly divided.

The surprising reality is Democrats, Republicans and independents agree on more issues — about 150 — than they disagree.