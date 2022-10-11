No reason to doubt Kobach’s threat against Kansas Supreme Court

Kris Kobach says the abortion issue is not over, and I believe him. If Kobach is elected as our next Kansas attorney general, he wants to see our state supreme court filled with anti-abortion justices — justices who would rule that a woman who gets pregnant has no right to make decisions about her reproductive future.

The former secretary of state unveiled his strategy last week: Kobach will push the Republican majority in the Legislature to propose another constitutional amendment, asking voters whether our Kansas Supreme Court justices should be selected by popular election. The sole purpose, according to Kobach himself, is to clear a path to “slowly and quietly” place anti-abortion judges on the state’s highest court, with the ultimate goal of overturning the Kansas Supreme Court’s 2019 Hodes decision — in which the court held that our state constitution includes the right to bodily autonomy.

Foremost, selecting our Kansas Supreme Court Justices by popular election is a horrible idea, and Kobach is, at best, disingenuous about how common that method is among other states.