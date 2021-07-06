 | Tue, Jul 06, 2021
Olympics need to rethink recreational drug policy

Two weeks before she won the 100 meters U.S. Olympic trials, Sha'Carri Richardson smoked marijuana. The discovery voids Richardson's win.

July 6, 2021 - 10:07 AM

Sha'Carri Richardson runs and celebrates in the Women's 100 Meter semifinal at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images/TNS)

When anti-doping officials notified Sha’Carri Richardson that she had tested positive for marijuana — effectively banning her from the 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics — the American sprinter with the fiery hair and electrifying speed offered a simple, subdued comment.

“I am human,” Richardson posted on social media.

The ensuing 24 hours have seen a far louder, if not angrier, response from around the sports world, with people asking why authorities still consider marijuana a prohibited substance.

