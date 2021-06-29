Youth run wild going into Tokyo

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sprinter Allyson Felix earned her spot in a fifth straight Olympics. Long jumper Brittney Reese made her fourth games. That sort of experience — any sort of experience — appears more of the exception than the rule on the track team the United States is sending to Tokyo next month.

The team is headlined by a 17-year-old sprinter who broke Usain Bolt’s youth records (Erriyon Knighton) and a long/high jumper from LSU (JuVaughn Harrison) accomplishing things not seen since the days of Jim Thorpe.

There’s a Harvard-educated sprinter who wants to be an epidemiologist one day (Gabby Thomas) and another speedster with orange hair (Sha’Carri Richardson).