On the fence about Riverside Park

I’m on a roller coaster of emotions thinking about Riverside Park.

On the one hand it’s a bucolic time capsule of what a summer day in the park should be.

On the other hand, consistent flooding renders many parts of it useless for weeks at a time, which makes me question further investment in certain properties there.

Take the last five years.

In 2019, Iola leaders directed $155,000 in insurance claim money to go toward a new floor in the Recreation Community Building. The funds came as a result of three floods scattered over the previous six months and would keep the building shuttered for the better part of the year.

At the time, city officials were deciding what type of floor to go into the gymnasium. The “old” floor — there since the 2007 flood — was made of vinyl, and was purportedly flood proof.

But when the floodwaters breached the entrance, the foam padding underneath got soaked, necessitating the entire floor be pulled up as well as the carpeting in the Little Theater and the Iola Rec Department offices.

Fast forward to today and it’s déjà vu all over again. City officials again are dealing with “flood proof” flooring that has failed the test. This time, the tiles formed “bubbles” caused by excess moisture.

While not all the tiles were damaged, according to Corey Schinstock, assistant city administrator, the entire floor will be replaced.

The new tiles, which will be covered by insurance, are on order. In late April, the floor tiles were placed on pallets after they were removed from the gymnasium in the park’s Recreation Community Building. It was later determined many had been damaged by excess moisture. New tiles for the entire floor are now on order. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

On the south side of the park are the ball fields, which also sustained substantial flooding in April, and required the school district’s end-of-season ball games to be played at Allen Community College.