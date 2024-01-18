 | Thu, Jan 18, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Opportunities abound for Kansas parks and properties

But the state needs to take advantage of investments in conservation to not only benefit our state’s landscape, but also contribute to the economy and improve the livelihoods of all residents.

By

Columnists

January 18, 2024 - 3:44 PM

Kansas ranks next to last in terms of proportion of public lands. Lack of access to public lands often translates to an under-appreciation for Kansas’ natural resources and landscapes. Iola’s Lehigh Portland State Park, designated in 2023, is the state’s newest state park. Register file photo

What was your experience like the last time you visited a natural area in Kansas?

Did you hike at a state park? Boat or fish at a reservoir? Paddle the Kaw or the Arkansas River National Water Trails? Hunt at a wildlife area? What did you notice while you were there? How did your experience compare with other states or federal natural areas you’ve visited?

Kansas ranks next to last (49 out of 50) in terms of proportion of public lands, just ahead of Rhode Island. This may not come as a shock to folks who have attempted to recreate outdoors in Kansas. Lack of access to public lands often translates to an underappreciation for Kansas’ natural resources and landscapes. These factors likely contributed to our state’s long history of underinvestment in conservation.

Related
January 3, 2022
December 29, 2021
June 2, 2020
August 19, 2016
Most Popular