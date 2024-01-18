Opportunities abound for Kansas parks and properties

What was your experience like the last time you visited a natural area in Kansas?

Did you hike at a state park? Boat or fish at a reservoir? Paddle the Kaw or the Arkansas River National Water Trails? Hunt at a wildlife area? What did you notice while you were there? How did your experience compare with other states or federal natural areas you’ve visited?

Kansas ranks next to last (49 out of 50) in terms of proportion of public lands, just ahead of Rhode Island. This may not come as a shock to folks who have attempted to recreate outdoors in Kansas. Lack of access to public lands often translates to an underappreciation for Kansas’ natural resources and landscapes. These factors likely contributed to our state’s long history of underinvestment in conservation.