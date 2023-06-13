 | Tue, Jun 13, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Popular show teaches life lessons

‘Somebody Somewhere’ teaches Kansans about the post-pandemic need for community

By

Columnists

June 13, 2023 - 4:12 PM

Loneliness is a public health epidemic in the United States today. (Alfonso D’agostino/Dreamstime/TNS)

Like many native Kansans, I consumed both seasons of Bridget Everett’s charming HBO series “Somebody Somewhere” like potluck desserts at a family gathering.

As a University of Kansas grad now working for Kansas State University Research and Extension, the college town tribal references were especially enjoyable — from the Jayhawk and “Louise’s West” Lawrence dive bar T-shirts worn by Everett’s character Sam to the purple pride displayed throughout the show by Murray Hill’s character Fred Rococo, a K-State agriculture professor.  These visual symbols of connection to college towns set the stage within this series for a deeper exploration of community, the creation of chosen family, and the quest for healing and connection between middle-age adults.

This quest for community, and the inevitable highs and lows of connection, have a demonstrated effect on the mental state of each character in the show. Without revealing any plot spoilers, I’ll just say that when community is present (routine breakfast dates, choir practice or church) the characters experience joy, and when human connections are lost (strained relationships, canceled activities) the characters become despondent.

Related
October 27, 2022
April 2, 2021
October 22, 2019
December 31, 2018
Most Popular