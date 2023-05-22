 | Mon, May 22, 2023
Purported quest for Kansas to be Christ-like is a power grab

Rather than act as a refuge for the downtrodden, some sectors of American Christianity have adopted the role of morality police, supposedly on God’s behalf.

Last week, you may have seen an audio recording leaked of a local Kansas GOP party chairman advocating for a multifaceted plan to turn Kansas into a shining beacon of conservatism for the rest of the country. Now, Kansas is hardly new at being an experiment for a national far-right agenda (See: Brownback Tax Plan).

This next experiment, though, may prove to not only wreck our state budget — but also our state’s conscience.

For years, as a pastor, I have seen this ploy taking shape in pulpits across the state. Now, as a state legislator, I see long-held plans coming to fruition in Kansas’s chief lawmaking body. From banning mental health care for our trans children to state-sanctioned discrimination of all transgender Kansans, a litany of bills were pushed this year to completely erase members of the LGBTQ community from public life.

