Purported quest for Kansas to be Christ-like is a power grab

Last week, you may have seen an audio recording leaked of a local Kansas GOP party chairman advocating for a multifaceted plan to turn Kansas into a shining beacon of conservatism for the rest of the country. Now, Kansas is hardly new at being an experiment for a national far-right agenda (See: Brownback Tax Plan).

This next experiment, though, may prove to not only wreck our state budget — but also our state’s conscience.

For years, as a pastor, I have seen this ploy taking shape in pulpits across the state. Now, as a state legislator, I see long-held plans coming to fruition in Kansas’s chief lawmaking body. From banning mental health care for our trans children to state-sanctioned discrimination of all transgender Kansans, a litany of bills were pushed this year to completely erase members of the LGBTQ community from public life.