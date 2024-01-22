 | Mon, Jan 22, 2024
Reaching across the divide

How unusual, during a week of intense debate, to sit quietly and connect to the words of someone else. How powerful. And healing.

January 22, 2024

As long as we care about one another, even when times change, we can sort out our differences. Photo by Jr Korpa/unsplash

Humans cannot live on politics alone.

That was my conclusion after a week that included ludicrous legislating, powerful poetry and sad news from my hometown of El Dorado. Yes, Kansas legislative leaders pandered to the powerful by pushing through a flat tax that would send 70% of benefits to the top 20% of state earners. But amid the cacophony, I was fortunate to hear other voices and make deeper connections.

Those of us who follow the Statehouse closely — professionally or as armchair experts — could stand to be reminded of the wider world. Crazy, I know.

