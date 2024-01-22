Reaching across the divide

Humans cannot live on politics alone.

That was my conclusion after a week that included ludicrous legislating, powerful poetry and sad news from my hometown of El Dorado. Yes, Kansas legislative leaders pandered to the powerful by pushing through a flat tax that would send 70% of benefits to the top 20% of state earners. But amid the cacophony, I was fortunate to hear other voices and make deeper connections.

Those of us who follow the Statehouse closely — professionally or as armchair experts — could stand to be reminded of the wider world. Crazy, I know.